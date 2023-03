WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Police in Worthington, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Officials say Selina H. Hua last had contact with someone at 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to call the Worthington Police Department.