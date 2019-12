RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials want you to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

Officials say minimum-security inmate John Feather didn’t report to his community service job in Rapid City Tuesday.

Feather is serving a 4-year, 9-month sentence for a drug charge from Pennington County. He’s 37-years-old and is described as being 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds.

If you have any information on where he might be, contact authorities.