Missing Minimum Security Inmate Back In Custody

Authorities say a minimum security inmate that had been missing since November 1 is back in custody.

27-year-old Vance Orth left the Yankton Community Work Center on Thursday, November 1 without authorization.

Orth is serving time for 3rd degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.