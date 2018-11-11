Missing Minimum Security Inmate Back In Custody
Authorities say a minimum security inmate that had been missing since November 1 is back in custody.
27-year-old Vance Orth left the Yankton Community Work Center on Thursday, November 1 without authorization.
Orth is serving time for 3rd degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
