YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The search for the missing man last seen hiking on the Missouri River came to an end on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Missouri National Recreational River, the body of Roy Reichle of St. Helena, Nebraska was found around 12:30 p.m.

Reichle’s body was removed from a hole in the ice on a back channel of the river.

The 61-year-old was first reported missing on Wednesday after he was hiking on the south shore of the Missouri River.