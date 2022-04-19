LAKE OAHE, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a 70-year-old Wakpala man has been found nearly three months after he went missing.

Corson County authorities say Clyde Oswald was last seen ice fishing on January 27, 2022. On Monday, April 18, divers located Oswald’s car in Lake Oahe. Clyde Oswald’s body was found inside.

Search crews were following up on images they took from a prior day of searching, officials say.

Since Oswald was first reported missing, multiple agencies and volunteers helped in the search. The Corson County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who helped out.