SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a Sioux Falls man who has been missing June 14 was found dead on Thursday.

Police say 48-year-old Nima Sherpa was found dead inside of a rarely used vehicle in Sioux Falls.

An autopsy is scheduled for July 7. Authorities say further details will be made available as they continue to investigate.