HURON, S.D. (KELO) — An inmate who has been missing since Friday is back in jail Tuesday.

The Beadle County State’s Attorney said Ryan Langford has been arrested and is in the Beadle County Jail. Langford was listed as an escapee after leaving his community service project in Sioux Falls without permission.

The 28-year-old is serving time for drugs in Beadle County.