Missing hunter from Alexandria found after short search in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said an elk hunter was reported missing but was found safe after an hour-and-half search Thursday night.

A 72-year-old man from Alexandria was elk hunting with friends in the Black Hills. Authorities were notified he was lost around 9 p.m. The Pennington and Custer County Search and Rescue agencies were deployed along with a thermal drone. A deputy found the man unharmed.

Authorities say hunters and hikers in the Black Hills should follow safety measures and always have a cell phone. If you don’t have service, authorities say you may get to a higher point and get service. People should also have food, medications and layers of warmth.

Another missing hunter — Larry Genzlinger — went missing while hunting on Oct. 1st and has not been found, despite multiple searches.