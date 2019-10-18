Missing hunter from Alexandria found after short search in Black Hills

by: KELOLAND News

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said an elk hunter was reported missing but was found safe after an hour-and-half search Thursday night. 

A 72-year-old man from Alexandria was elk hunting with friends in the Black Hills. Authorities were notified he was lost around 9 p.m. The Pennington and Custer County Search and Rescue agencies were deployed along with a thermal drone. A deputy found the man unharmed.

Authorities say hunters and hikers in the Black Hills should follow safety measures and always have a cell phone. If you don’t have service, authorities say you may get to a higher point and get service. People should also have food, medications and layers of warmth. 

Another missing hunter — Larry Genzlinger — went missing while hunting on Oct. 1st and has not been found, despite multiple searches. 

