FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are attempting to locate missing man.

Authorities say Jim Peschl, of Hot Springs, was last seen on Friday, July 29.

Peschl’s family says he left his home between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and said he was going to Menards in Rapid City.

Courtesy Fall River County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say Peschl has not been answering phone calls or been active on Facebook.

If you have information on where Peschl is, you are asked to call the Fall River County Dispatch at 605-745-5155.