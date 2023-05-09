HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a happy ending for a week-long search for a missing horse inside Wind Cave National Park.

In a news release, Wind Cave National Park said the horse, named Finley, was found Tuesday walking along Highway 385 near the Wind Cave Canyon Trailhead. Finley went missing on Tuesday, May 2 and a lengthy search ensued.

Park Superintendent Leigh Welling thanked all the parties who helped in the search including the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Search and Rescue, Custer State Park, the South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol and a number of people looking on their own.

Finley was examined at the Fall River Veterinary Clinic and was in good shape other than dehydration and a slightly scraped-up leg.

“I’ve been searching from sunrise to sunset since his disappearance, and while I have been trying to hold onto hope, after all this time I had begun to fear the worst,” Gin Szagola, Finley’s owner, said in a news release. “The efforts to find him have been incredible. Just amazing. It has saved his life. I’m just at a loss for words, overwhelmed with relief that he is safe.”