RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help to find a missing girl.

According to social media posts, police have checked numerous locations looking for 12-year-old Ashlynn Germaine RedCloud. The girl was reported missing Wednesday.

Police say she was last seen at around 8:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Neel Street wearing blue glasses, a black long sleeve shirt, black jogging pants and black Vans sneakers.

If you have information on her location, you are asked to call police immediately at 605-394-4131.