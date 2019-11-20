Missing fisherman found dead in Belle Fourche River

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have found the body of a missing fisherman in western South Dakota.

Searchers found the body of 67-year-old Glen Shay yesterday in the Belle Fourche River. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the Vale man was last seen Monday afternoon walking with two fishing poles and a folding camp stool to a fishing hole north of Vale.

A search began when Shay did not return. According to officials, Shay likely slipped on the river bank and drowned. the sheriff reportedly says the river banks are unstable because of high water.