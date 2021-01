BRISTOL, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have recovered the body of Amy Dougherty and her car after over a month of searching.

According to the Day County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Dougherty and her car were recovered January 29 west of Bristol in a slough. Dougherty had been missing since Dec. 23, 2020 when she went missing during a blizzard on her way to work.

This is a developing story.