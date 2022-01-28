SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is back with their cat after he’d been missing for about a half year.

It all started on a windy night in July.

Jonathan and Alyssa Kruger’s side door blew open and their cat Bell got out of the house.

By morning they realized the feline was gone.

“I was very sad,” Bell’s owner Jonathan Kruger said.

“I cried at work,” Bell’s owner Alyssa Kruger said.

They tried several ways to get him back including posting about him online, checking in with the humane society and making posters.

Months passed by with no success.

“Sadly we kind of stopped looking and stuff like that because it’s just over time you’re just…you still want to find him, but over time you just can’t keep fighting it,” Jonathan Kruger said.

And then in January, someone posted a picture of him on a lost pet page on Facebook.

Nola Trei is one of the administrators of several pages for missing pets.

“Once we knew it was Bell we knew we had to get him out of there. He was running from dumpster to dumpster trying to survive on what he could find for food,” Lost pet advocate Nola Trei said.

Using some food and a live trap that was monitored, Bell was caught and taken to the vet.

Trei says it’s fantastic to see Bell back with his owners.

She knows what it’s like to miss a pet.

“We had a cat 18 years ago that got lost, and unfortunately we never got reunited with Leo. Ours is just one of those stories where it didn’t happen,” Trei said.

But Bell’s story is proof, it’s not impossible.

“I want to give people hope that even though it may seem like a lot of time has passed, don’t give up hope. There’s still a chance,” Jonathan said.

That’s why the Krugers are sharing Bell’s story of being lost and found.

The Krugers say they will be getting Bell microchipped.