Missing boy found in Rapid City; Police still looking for missing teenager

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One of two missing children in Rapid City has been found.

As of Tuesday morning, police say 11-year-old Brayden DeLeon has been safely located.

Police continue to look for 13-year-old Zuey DeLeon. She was last seen May 15 around noon in the 900 block of Explorer Street wearing a white hoodie and light blue jeans. She is a Native American girl with brown hair with a strip of red in the front and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 140 lbs. and stands at 5’4” tall.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.