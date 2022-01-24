Missing Black Elk Peak hiker found safe

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies and search and rescue teams were called to Black Elk Peak over the weekend.

According to Custer County Search and Rescue, three people were hiking in the area Saturday afternoon when they became separated. After two of the young men were reconnected, they decided to call 911. Officials say the missing person had limited clothing to keep warm.

Pennington County Search and Rescue called for assistance from Custer County to help clear the trails and search for the hiker.

The crews searched for the person on foot, using UTVs and a search dog team. Eventually, the missing hiker was found safe along one of the trails.

Courtesy Custer County SD Search & Rescue

Officials say the man did the right thing by staying on the trail. They remind hikers to not wander into the wilderness if they get separated from their group. Staying on the trail makes it easier for searchers to locate them.