Missing backpack returned; Prosthetic arm is still missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The missing backpack has been returned.

Monday night KELOLAND News showed you surveillance video of someone going through Parker Hanson’s car in the middle of the night and stealing his backpack.

Inside it was his prosthetic arm and several expensive attachments that he uses daily.



After our story aired, it got lots of shares and comments on social media.

KELOLAND News is happy to report, someone dropped off the backpack near Hanson’s house sometime Monday night.

“Parker they found it,” Hanson said.

Four words Hanson never thought he would hear.

His roommates woke him up to let him know someone found his backpack.

“I started to try to unzip it and my hands started shaking so bad, I couldn’t get the bag unzipped right away,” Hanson said.

When he got it open..

“Both my arms share the same wrist unit.”

…all of his attachments were still inside.

“None of us could believe it, we were all out there in the living room, it was like Christmas again,” Hanson said.

“It shows they have a little bit of heart and I’m very grateful they did do that, I mean they could have just dropped it anywhere, but it shows they have some compassion just dropping it off just down the road for it to easily be found.”

“So it was about right here, right in this area,” neighbor Becky Perzybilla said.

Becky Perzybilla says she saw the backpack last night at the end of her driveway in the boulevard.

“I left work around 11:30 pm, so around 11:45 pm and I saw it sitting there, I didn’t know what it was so I didn’t want to open it,” Perzybilla said.

She says she saw it again early this morning when she took her kids to school, but when she got back it was gone.

That’s because someone had reported it to police.

Hanson is just glad a part of his livelihood was returned.

“At the end of the day they probably just saw all the posts somewhere or news stories and thought we probably should do something to try and get this back, obviously they’re not going to walk it up to my door and knock and say sorry, because that’s just not how it’s going to work,” Hanson said.

While all the attachments were inside the backpack, his prosthetic arm was not. Unfortunately, it’s still missing.

“It’s a crappy situation, it’s unfortunate, but at the end of the day I’m thankful that I got this back,” Hanson said.

Hanson says he’s extremely grateful to everyone who shared the posts.

After the baseball season is over, he says they might set up a GoFundMe to replace his prosthetic arm that’s still missing.

Any extra money he hopes to donate to the Shriner’s Hospital, the same place he got his arm.