13-year-old Stormieskie Stewart. Photo from the Sioux Falls Police Department.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently looking for a missing teen.

According to police, 13-year-old Stormieskie Stewart was last seen leaving her home Tuesday.

She has black hair and brown eyes and is around 5’7″, officials say.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to contact police.