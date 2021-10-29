Missing 13-year-old last seen in south-central Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

13-year-old Alejandro ‘AJ’ Moya-Rivera was reported missing Thursday evening. Police say they have checked several addresses since then and haven’t located the boy.

He was last seen in the 800 block of E Minnesota.

St. Moya-Rivera is a Caucasian/Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater shirt, brown pants, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to alert Rapid City Police.

