Missing 12-year-old Sioux Falls girl found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Police Department says a girl who went missing Thursday has been found safe.

After the 12-year-old was reported missing, police asked for help finding her on social media.

Police say any time a child under the age of 13 goes missing, police are concerned because the child may not know how to take care of themselves or where to go.

“So any time that we have children that leave their house and, like I said, sometimes we have information, where they are or who they’re with, but, still, if they’re 13 years or younger, than we’re going to put that information out on social media. And obviously the concern is just trying to find them to make sure that they’re safe,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.