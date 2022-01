RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 12-year-old, Annjoenessia Starkey, was last seen on the 100 block of Waterloo Street Sunday morning, Rapid City Police said in a Twitter post today.

Starkey was last seen wearing a gray hoodie ripped blue jeans, and black and white Nike shoes. She is described as a Native American female standing 5’5” tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have checked numerous addresses for her since she was reported missing.