RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.

She was wearing a black hoodie, black ripped jeans and white Nike sneakers.