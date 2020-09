RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in Rapid City are asked to be on the lookout for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Rapid City Police say Lucki White was last seen walking away from his home on Saint Francis Street.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black short.

Anyone with any information on White’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.