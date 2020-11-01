Miss South Dakota USA, Kalani Jorgensen shares her passion on national stage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has affected a lot of events this year with postponements and cancellations, including the Miss USA pageant.

It was delayed for several months, but it’s now going to be broadcast live in a little over a week and for Miss South Dakota USA, it’s a dream finally coming true.

When Kalani Jorgensen, who just so happens to be my niece, was crowned Miss South Dakota USA a year ago in September, she never thought she would hold that title for so long.

“This definitely is not how I envisioned my year being Miss South Dakota USA going, but I’m making the best of it, I think its the best that anybody can do at this point,” Kalani said.

Because of the pandemic, Kalani says she’s missed a lot of public appearances and other fundraising events that are close to her heart.

“About half of my year was cancelled, I had some things with the Special Olympics planned that I was really looking forward to, back in 2012 I was Miss South Dakota Teen USA as well and I got to do a lot of work with the Special Olympics,” Kalani said.

But her platform for the Miss USA pageant is bringing awareness to breast cancer.

“My mom is a breast cancer survivor, so being able to work with different organizations, when she was going through treatment we got to work with the American Cancer Society through the Look Good Feel Better program,” Kalani said.

Which helps women who are cancer survivors feel better about themselves using cosmetics like hair and makeup.

Kalani, owns her own hair salon in downtown Sioux Falls, continues to work with that program today.

“This is still something I work with and pretty passionate about,” Kalani said.

A passion she hopes to share with America in a couple of weeks.

The 2020 Miss USA pageant will broadcast live from Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on the FYI Network Monday, November 9th.

You can follow Kalani on instagram @misssouthdakotausa and you can help vote her in the top 16.