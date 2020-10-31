Miss South Dakota prepares for 2020 Miss USA pageant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has affected a lot of events this year with postponements and cancellations, including the Miss USA pageant. But it’s now going to be held in just over a week in Memphis, Tennessee.

For Kalani Jorgensen of Sioux Falls, Don Jorgensen’s niece, it’s been a long time coming. She was crowned Miss South Dakota USA over a year ago, but because of the pandemic she hasn’t been able make very many public appearances or help out at fundraisers.

She’s on her way to Memphis tonight. She’s been quarantined for the past week and once she gets to Memphis, all the contestants will be tested for COVID-19.

“We are essentially going into a bubble so we’re just trying to take as many precautions as we can to make sure everybody involved is safe,” Jorgensen said.

The 2020 Miss USA pageant will broadcast live from Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, November 9.