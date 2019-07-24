Miracles are happening at the Madison Dairy Queen

Miracle Treat Day is this Thursday, and that means its crunch time for the Madison Dairy Queen. KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes traveled to the town to see how preparations are going and how the community is coming together.

Some businesses actually close to help with Miracle Treat Day in Madison. Residents help with all kinds of activities from the inflatables to the live music.

DeLon Mork’s parents bought this Dairy Queen in 1964. When Mork’s father was being treated for cancer, he saw something in the hospital that just didn’t sit right with him.

“The thing that drove him crazy about that battle was the fact that he saw kids struggle in every sense of the word. Struggle financially, emotionally, mentally; it was just overwhelming to him. He said ya know I’ve had a good life, I’ve had a successful life. That isn’t fair,” DeLon Mork said.

The year after his father passed away, Dairy Queen began Miracle Treat Day.

“It’s an awesome organization 100% of what you raise goes to the charity and goes to kids in our local community. So it’s a fantastic event and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in the past 13 years and I’m excited to see what this year brings,” DeLon Mork said.

Bev Even spent over $300 on blizzard coupons for Children’s Miracle Network, but she doesn’t plan on using them herself.

“I give em away, I don’t like ice cream. Sorry!” Bev Even said.

Mork has skydived in the past for the event, but is open to changing the incentive.

“I would if the right challenge came along, but I won’t bungee jump and I won’t bull ride,” DeLon Mork said.

“I’m kind of curious what DeLon is going to do this year if he wins the miracle treat, one time it was jumping out of a plane, is it going to be ride a bull? Let’s go DeLon!” Bev Even said.

For people who don’t want blizzards on Miracle Treat Day, but want to donate? You can buy blizzard treat coupons that are redeemable after Miracle Treat Day, which again, is this Thursday.