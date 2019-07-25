Miracle Treat Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is bracing for a blizzard or, should I say, ‘blizzards.’

“At just my store, we’re at 4,000 right now,” General Manager at 57th Street and Western Avenue Dairy Queen Michael Tolliver said.

All day long, for every one blizzard purchased at participating Dairy Queens, a dollar will go toward the Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

But the real treat isn’t the ice cream.

“We have a couple of families coming in a little later today to just, kind of, help out and rub elbows with all of our guests here and they are super cute. These are just some of the cutest kids,” Tolliver said.

One of those kids is 4-year-old Avery Hill. Hill was born nearly four months early at 29 weeks. And after much time in intensive care units she was eventually diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

But that’s not stopping her from stepping in to every Sioux Falls DQ Thursday to smile and greet people on this special day.

“It’s kind of fun to go to different locations and see how packed it is and then just to show Avery’s face in there to let people see… you know, what your money goes toward and how it can help,” Jared Hill, Avery’s father, said.

The Sanford Children’s Miracle Network helps kids like Avery have the resources they need to keep beating the odds.

“With all the equipment they provide, and some of the support they give you while you’re in the NICU, it’s important to help out and do your part,” Jared Hill said.

“I’ve had lots of friends and family who have had to use it and it’s nice to have the facilities there and a way to take care of and make it as comfortable as possible and make it as easy as possible,” Tolliver said.

And every penny stays local.

“It’s kind of a unique thing where by doing it you can directly give… give locally that way and you know where it’s going instead of it going around the country somewhere else it’ll stay here and help kids locally who need it here,” Jared Hill said.

And Hill sounds like she might be covering a large sum of that herself.

Avery Hill: We’re going to get, like, 100 of them.

Max Hofer: 100? Oh my gosh, you’re going to be up for weeks then.

I scream, you scream, we all scream.

“Happy Miracle Treat Day,” Avery said.

Miracle Treat Day goes all day long,

And if you’d like more information on the Children’s Miracle Network, click here.

