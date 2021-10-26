Miracle Treat Day is Thursday

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Blizzards are in the forecast later this week.

You won’t need a shovel, but you will want a spoon.

That’s because Miracle Treat Day is this Thursday.

Proceeds from blizzard and coupon sales at participating Dairy Queens will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, which raises funds for children’s hospitals.

You may remember the event didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic, but area Dairy Queens still took part in South Dakota Sweet Miracles.

No matter the name, Madison Dairy Queen assistant manager Carsten Bergersen is ready to serve up lots of sweet treats.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how much we sell. What I care about most is that people are enjoying Miracle Treat Day,” Bergersen said.

Miracle Treat Day will feel different this year. Usually, it’s held in the summer, but this time around it’s happening on October 28th, which is Thursday.

“It was moved three months down the road by Dairy Queen because most stores did not have enough staff to pull this event off in July, so they moved it three months in hopes stores would be able to staff up appropriately to handle and event like this and also knowing if it’s three months later, weather is going to be inclement or more so than in July and we maybe won’t have the massive crowds that we generally have, but we’re trying to ignore that fact and press on and act like it’s July,” Madison Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork said.

And even in another year of change, the mission to help children and their families is the same.

“It is not our event at the DQ. It is our event, this area,” Mork said.

While blizzard sales for Miracle Treat Day are on Thursday, you can already buy coupons that you can redeem at a later time.

The 2021 South Dakota Children’s Miracle Champion is Gabe Gitzen, a student at Madison Elementary School.

He and his family will share their story at an assembly at the school Wednesday.

“I think that’s, I guess, so important to be in touch with others go through, to build empathy, to be a part of doing things that are good for the world, becoming part of what’s right in the world and really focusing on how we can help others,” Madison Elementary principal Janel Guse said.

Students have also been doing acts of kindness to pay it forward, and like just about everyone else in Madison, they’ll enjoy some blizzards on Thursday.