SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday, you can enjoy some ice cream while supporting local kids. It’s the sweetest day of the year – Miracle Treat Day, which benefits Children’s Miracle Network.

Jaxon and Jeren Scheff are treating themselves to some blizzards from Dairy Queen to celebrate Miracle Treat Day.

A portion of sales from each blizzard sold will support kids at Sanford children’s Hospital.

It’s a place these brothers are familiar with.

“I stay in the hospital rooms at the castle, which I like there, they have the TVs and little couches,” 9-year-old, Jeren Scheff said.

“I don’t remember any hospital experience there because I was really young when I went there, but when I visit my brother it’s been awesome in how they take care of him,” 13-year-old, Jaxon Scheff said.

What they’ve been going through is pretty rare.

“I have to deal with pyriform aperture stenosis and ocular albinism, and with my ocular albinism, it makes my eyes go back and forth and the I have little depth perception,” Jaxon Sheff said.

Funds raised during Miracle Treat Day will be used to purchase special equipment and provide assistance to families.

“It’s great, fun day for the partnership and more importantly for the kids, at the end of the day if you’re able to say you were able to make somebody’s life better or easier because of what you did during the day, it’s a win win,” director of operations, Dairy Queen, Andy Sheridan said.

It’s a sweet combination benefiting all involved.

In 2020 Miracle Treat Day was canceled due to the pandemic, while in 2021 it was held in October. This year it’s back to its typical July date.

More than two dozen locations around South Dakota and Minnesota are participating.