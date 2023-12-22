SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is helping lift spirits at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Scheels in Sioux Falls has been home to Miracle on 41st Street this December, selling plush puppies, with all proceeds benefiting the Sanford Children’s Hospital. It’s safe to say customers were in the giving spirit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Just over $5,600 for the children’s hospital,” Scheels assistant store leader Josiah Christoffer said.

Scheels also donated 50 puppies for every $1,000 raised, meaning the Castle now has 250 black lab puppies to hand out to patients.

“We’re blessed to have kids in our store all the time and so to be able to bring some of that Scheels Christmas spirit here, even as just a small token, we love to be able to provide some of that for these kids,” Christoffer said.

“When Scheels brings us their stuffed dogs every year, we are so excited,” Sanford Health Foundation’s Bethany Olson said.

Bethany Olson is with the Sanford Health Foundation.

“Unfortunately, there’s kids that are in the hospital year after year at the Christmas season so they’re starting to get a collection, but it’s also a nice little treat for kids who are here for the first time during the holidays to get a little puppy to snuggle with and then take home and remember that even though they were in the hospital they got to do fun things too,” Olson said.

The gifts don’t end with plush puppies as families celebrate Christmas at the Castle.

“There’s gifts that kids can pick out for their siblings if they’re in the hospital, or siblings can pick out for the patient too, moms and dads can pick out gifts so that even if they’re here it doesn’t mean they don’t get to have their holiday gifts while they’re here, and then we just try to spread the Christmas spirit,” Olson said.

Here’s hoping this soft, new friend will help the kids feel at home for Christmas.

The money raised will help pay for everything from life-saving equipment to meals, mileage, and lodging for families with children staying in the hospital.

Click HERE if you’d like to help the cause.