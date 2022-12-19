SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A November drag show hosted by a South Dakota State University club remains under scrutiny by the Board of Regents.

President Pam Roberts announced that the regents will meet Wednesday, December 21, to discuss the show in a special meeting.

The board will place a moratorium on minors attending events hosted by student organizations on a university campus for now, according to a BOR news release.

“We respect the First Amendment, but none of us are happy about children being encouraged to participate in this event on a university campus,” Roberts said.

Roberts added that they are asking lawmakers to pursue legislation to clarify the law on this matter.

The drag show was put on by the Gender and Sexualities Alliance and did not use university funds for the event, according to SDSU president Barry Dunn.