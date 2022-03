TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle injury crash north of Tea Friday morning.

Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

According to a post on the LCSO Facebook page, the crash occurred at the intersection of 269th St. & 468th Ave. at 8:18am, when a red Toyota Rav4 was t-boned by a silver Chevy Cruise.

Only minor injuries were reported. The driver of the Chevy was cited for a stop sign violation.