Minor injuries reported in crash near Canton

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Canton.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 276th Street and 481st Avenue around 4 p.m. Authorities say a white a Kia Sorento travelling east on 276th Street failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Nissan Titan in the intersection. The collision caused the Kia to leave the road and roll into the ditch.

Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Only minor injuries were reported from both vehicles.

The driver of the Kia was cited for reckless driving, stop sign violation, and no driver’s license.