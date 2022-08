DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a semi-truck crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a semi rollover on South Dakota Highway 28 and 471st avenue around 1:33 on Tuesday morning. A westbound semi-truck crossed into the eastbound lane of Highway 28 and then went into the ditch and rolled.

Photo Courtesy: Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver suffered minor injuries.