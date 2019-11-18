Minor injuries in crash near Toronto

TORONTO, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are hurt after a crash in northeastern KELOLAND.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday near Highway 28 and Highway 15, which is a few miles east of the Toronto/Estelline Exit on Interstate 29.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was heading east on Highway 28, when a vehicle heading south on Highway 15 didn’t stop at the stop sign and hit it. Both vehicles rolled, and one of them hit a power box.

Paramedics took both drivers to the Brookings hospital with minor injuries.

Officials are still investigating.

