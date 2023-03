SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are reminding drivers to slow down if they have to drive somewhere.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted these photos of a crash Thursday afternoon involving a trooper and semi truck:

The highway patrol says the crash happened on I-90 near mile marker 392 eastbound. A trooper was providing traffic control for a different crash when the semi lost control and crashed into the trooper.

The highway patrol says there were only minor injuries in the crash.