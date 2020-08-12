Minnesota’s Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger

FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., participates in a panel during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Clive, Iowa. Several prominent Muslim American elected officials, including Omar, endorsed Joe Biden for president in a letter organized by Emgage Action ahead of an online summit that starts Monday, July 20 by the advocacy group and features the presumptive Democratic nominee. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has survived a stiff primary challenge from a well-funded opponent who tried to make an issue of her national celebrity.

Omar defeated Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and mediator who raised millions in anti-Omar money. The victory means Omar is nearly certain to easily win a second term in November in her solidly liberal district. Melton-Meaux used the cash to paper the district and flood airwaves with his “Focused on the Fifth” message that portrayed Omar as out of touch with the Minneapolis-area 5th District.

Omar had rejected that, saying she was being targeted by powerful interests just because she’s effective.

