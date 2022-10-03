ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500.

The state will start sending out the payments Wednesday. The Legislature approved $500 million for eligible applicants, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in April.

Nearly 1.2 million applications were submitted this summer. The state approved 1,025,655 of them, which means the individual payments will be $487.45 apiece.

Officials originally estimated a final pool of 667,000 frontline workers with payments of about $750 apiece, but applications exceeded expectations.