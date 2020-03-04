Minnesotans head to the polls on Super Tuesday

It could be a defining day for candidates trying to secure the Democratic nomination for president.

More than a dozen states and a U.S. territory are among those voting in the primary elections for Super Tuesday.

Minnesota is one of them.

You’ll still find several names listed on the Democratic primary ballot in Minnesota, but the number of candidates still in the race is down to the five: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Mike Bloomberg, and Joe Biden.

They’re battling for more than 1,300 convention delegates.

That’s more than 1/3 of all the regular delegates who will help decide the party’s nominee in July.

It’s a special super Tuesday for Rebecca Matheney.

Kelli Volk: What was it like voting in your first election?

Matheney: It was a lot different than I thought it was going to be. Getting registered was a little more complicated that I thought it would be, but overall it was a painless experience.

The college student is supporting Senator Bernie Sanders for president.

Meanwhile, voter Beverly Thier planned on casting her ballot for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, but on Monday the candidate suspended her campaign and pledged her support to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“She’s been there for us farmers in Minnesota all the time,” Voter Beverly Thier said.

Thier is now supporting former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

“I just hope everyone gets out and voices their opinion and votes today so we do get a clear voice of what people want and who they want and the policies they want,” Thier said.

“Do your civic duty. It’s very important no matter which way you go. It’s important to vote,” Voter Rebecca Matheney said.

On the Republican side of the primary, President Donald Trump is the only name listed on the ballot in Minnesota.

Polls in the state close at 8 p.m.