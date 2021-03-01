Minnesota waiting on more than 45,000 doses of J&J vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – State health officials say more than 45,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Minnesota this week.

Minnesota Department of Health spokesman John Schadl says the order for the first shipment of the single-dose J&J vaccine was placed on Sunday night.

He says it usually takes a couple of days for processing and shipping. The new J&J vaccine should continue the upward surge of Minnesota’s immunization effort, which documented its highest numbers late last week. The Health Department called it a “game changer.”

