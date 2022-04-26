SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan and like to collect memorabilia, have we got a deal for you.

This summer, there’s going to be an online auction for some unique and one-of-a-kind Vikings souvenirs that you will only find right here in Sioux Falls.

If you bleed purple and gold, you’ll be green with envy looking at Tom Stritecky’s Minnesota Vikings museum.

“Vikings collection started with my dad, he had a number of Vikings things, he was a Vikings fan back in the 60s and so as a kid in the late 60s sort of followed him,” Stritecky said.

A few years later, Stritecky began collecting memorabilia that’s been on display at his Sioux Falls heating store for decades.

“The stuff I acquired are unique items whether it be a decanter from a Super Bowl back in the ’70s or a pool cue from Jared Allen or helmets from the players throughout the years, I have a lot of jerseys, signed autographs and cards you name it, I have a lot of unique stuff here,” Stritecky said.

The reason he’s selling it is because he sold his business, so now it’s got to go.

“Obviously I need a place to put it and my wife says it’s not coming to our house,” Stritecky said.

I’ve been a lifelong Denver Broncos fan, but as a football fan I have to admit some of this stuff is pretty cool, not to mention worth a lot of money.

Like this NFL football signed by every player on the original Minnesota Vikings team back in 1961.

“I do have a picture of the coach from the first year and a picture of the team when they played the Dallas Cowboys their very first game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” Stritecky said.

He also has autographed helmets from the Vikings Purple People Eaters defense.

And Stritecky has a 1973 NFC Championship ring given to him by Hall of Fame running back, Chuck Foreman.

So what is a collection like this worth?

“Actually I don’t know that but I do know there’s a company in Minneapolis that specializes in Vikings memorabilia and they are going to get everything certified and code of authenticities and there’ll be an online auction coming up some time in July,” Stritecky said.

Stritecky says the Minnesota Vikings would like to have that 1961 autographed football for their own museum, but he hasn’t decided yet if he wants to part with it.

Once he has selected a date for his online auction, we’ll let you know.