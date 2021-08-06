Minnesota Vikings fans able to enjoy training camp once again

EAGAN, MINN. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings have started training camp and for the first time since the pandemic started, fans are allowed back inside the training facility to watch.

On the field it’s back to business, but off the field it’s back to having fun.

“Oh it’s a lot more fun, excited about that for sure,” Mike Nothom said.

Last year fans weren’t allowed to attend training camp due to covid. But this year, they are welcoming them back.

No matter if you’re young or old, everyone wants to have a good time as they get ready for another season of Vikings football.

“Hopefully, hopefully this is the year,” Cara Gustafson of St Paul said.

Like so many here, Cara Gustafson of St. Paul is a life long Vikings fan.

“Ah yes, we certainly wouldn’t be a Packer fans,” Gustafson said.

Gustafson has relatives in Sioux Falls and her grandmother attended Augustana University.

But today it’s about spending time with her kids at training camp, like she did while growing up.

“It’s great to be able to be outside and enjoying part of the experience of training camp and all that stuff, we used to go to Mankato and it’s lots of fun and here they have even more going on,” Gustafson said.

For a lot of these fans, like Mike Swann, who attended Dakota State University, not only are they experiencing training camp for the first time in over a year, they plan to go to some of the Vikings home games at US Bank Stadium, where fans will be allowed at full capacity.

Swann says he has no worries.

“I think if everybody get their shots, everything will be going well I know school is going to open up with masks, but I still think everything is safe,” Swann said.

The Vikings open their preseason taking on the Denver Broncos Saturday August 14th.

Their first regular season game is September 12th against the Bengals.