Minnesota to require COVID shots or tests for state workers

Local News

by: STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota state employees will be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to undergo weekly testing before they can return to the office.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that state agency employees who work in person must show their proof of vaccination and attest to their vaccination status by Sept. 8. Employees who haven’t been vaccinated by then will be required to test negative for the coronavirus at least once a week in order to work on site.

The Democratic governor noted that many other Minnesota employers, health systems and colleges have already announced similar requirements.

