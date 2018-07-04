Minnesota Teen Survives Lightning Strike At Cabin Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BRAINERD, Minn. - A trip to the lake for Corey Wilmer's family usually means fishing, tubing and riding the jet ski. What happened Saturday was never part of the plan.

"It still hits me on every once in a while that wow, I got struck by lightning," said Wilmer.

He says he was lying awake on his bed as the storm passed overnight when a lightning bolt hit the roof of his bunkhouse setting a charge through the wall, his bed and him.

"The most odd burning sensation through my whole body and the lightning itself lifted me off my bed. And I looked at my bed and it was on fire," Wilmer said.

After dousing it with water he ran into the cabin and found his step-dad who woke up from the bolt's explosive sound.

"Then Cory came in and said 'I just got struck by lightning' and I'm like 'no, you didn't.' And he was like 'I had to put out a fire with the water bottle.' I'm like ok I better go check that out. And then he took off his shirt. And then I saw the the spider marks on his left shoulder. I'm a paramedic and you only see that in textbooks," said Edwin Griego.

Worried about his heart. Wilmer spent half a day in the hospital.

The bunk house had its own scars: a blown out window a hole in the roof and cracked siding.

"And then we had debris that was blown out past the cars," Griego said.

So after surviving a lightning strike, one might think Wilmer would buy a lottery ticket or count his blessings. But instead he went back to his normal weekend plans fishing and enjoying the lake.

"I'm just happy I didn't get the entire strike because the doctors were saying if I would have got the whole bolt this could have been a completely different story," said Wilmer.

A shocking story at that in more ways than one.

