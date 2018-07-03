Minnesota Supreme Court OKs Limited Cameras In Courtrooms

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has made permanent a pilot project that allows limited use of cameras in the state's courtrooms.



The high court gave its formal stamp of approval to the rules Monday. Media outlets and independent journalists still can't provide full photo, video and audio coverage of trials. But the rules allow audio, video and photos of proceedings after a defendant pleads guilty or is convicted. There are exceptions for criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence cases.



Mark Anfinson, an attorney for the Minnesota Newspaper Association, tells the Star Tribune that the permanent rules represent progress.



But he notes that neighboring Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota have allowed routine camera coverage of court cases for more than 30 years, and more than 30 other states do as well.

