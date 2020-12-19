Minnesota state lawmaker dies of coronavirus complications

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — A state senator from St. Cloud has died of complications related to COVID-19.

The Star Tribune reports 76-year-old Jerry Replh was the first Minnesota lawmaker to succumb to the virus. Relph was among a number of Republican legislators who contracted COVID-19 after contact with colleagues in mid-November.

At the time, Rachel Aplikowski, the Senate GOP spokeswoman, said Relph tested positive after having had close contact with someone in the chamber who had the virus. In a statement confirming the news of Relph’s death late Friday, his wife, Pegi Broker-Relph, said her husband “dedicated his life to service.”

