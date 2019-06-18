Minnesota State Fair unveils new foods for 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the time of year Minnesotans wait for with salivating anticipation: the announcement of the new foods at the Minnesota State Fair.

On Tuesday, officials for the Great Minnesota Get-Together released the list of new eats, noting that there are 31 “official” new foods and drinks, and seven new vendors.

As for what immediately stood out among the new foods, here’s a sampling:

Deep-Fried Tacos On-A-Stick (Taco Cat)

Two stuffed tacos filled with either green chorizo and potatoes or black beans and corn, deep-fried, pierced with a stick and topped with a dash of guacamole and cheese.

Grilled Sota Sandwich (Brim *New Vendor*)

Minnesota blueberry marmalade and cinnamon nut butter served on warm Irish soda bread.

Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites (Funnel Cakes)

Funnel cake pieces infused with a blend of cheeses, deep-fried and topped with sharp cheddar and severed with a Sriracha aioli dipping sauce.

Halo Cone (Grandstand, upper level)

A swirl of blue raspberry and cotton candy soft serve ice cream on top of a cloud of vanilla-flavored cotton candy.

As for the new vendors, they include: the Blue Ox Burger Bar, a build-your-own-burger shop; iPierogi, which serves pierogies, as the name suggests; and Kora’s Cookie Dough, which serves cookie dough chunks on a stick, with flavors like “Oreo fudge” and “Grandma’s sugar cookie.”

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day.