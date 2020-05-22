Minnesota State Fair canceled

ST PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota State Fair announced Friday the 2020 event has been canceled.

The fair held a meeting with its board of managers on Friday morning.

General Manager Jerry Hammer said in a video announcement the decision was very complex but people’s health was most important and officials weren’t sure what things would look like in the end of August.

Hammer says now is the time that planning really needs to take off. But with COVID-19 concerns, it is difficult to get that work off the ground.

More information can be found at the Minnesota State Fair website.

This is a developing story.