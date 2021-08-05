Minnesota state auditor, senator injured in Redwood County crash

THREE LAKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s state auditor and a state senator are hospitalized following a collision with a semi in Redwood County.

A legislative aide for Sen. Melisa Franzen says Franzen and state Auditor Julie Blaha were injured Wednesday while driving back from Farmfest in Redwood County.

The Minnesota Highway Patrol says a Jeep Cherokee driven by Blaha collided with a semi at an intersection in Three Lakes Township about 5 p.m.

Both women were taken to Redwood Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening. The semi driver was not injured. Farmfest is a three-day agricultural show in southwestern Minnesota.

