Minnesota softball tournament moves to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of us are starting to get back to some of our day to day activities and that includes young athletes. But in Minnesota kids still can’t play organized youth softball.

As KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen explains, when life throws you a curve, you do the next best thing, you call for a ‘change up.’

Who’s on first? At this weekend’s softball tournament in Sioux Falls, there’s a pretty good chance it’s someone from Minnesota.

“Right now we can’t play any games in Minnesota yet, they haven’t okayed games for softball,” Hannah Koster of Lakeville, Minnesota said.

This tournament was actually supposed to be played in Lakeville, Minnesota last weekend, but due to COVID-19 restrictions there, they moved it to Sioux Falls.

Parents like John Windorski of Big Lake, Minnesota say it’s a nice change of pace.

“Haven’t been able to play, we have practiced, but we can’t officially do any games so looking for somewhere to play,” Windorski said.

The tournament organizers have taken extra precautions to make sure kids and fans stay safe.

“They are wiping down the benches, the team in the field has to play with their own ball, so balls aren’t getting crossed between the two teams,” Windorski said.

They’ve also posted a lot of signs reminding everyone to social distance and to use hand sanitizer.

Plus the organizers have COVID-19 Teams that clean and sanitize each dug out after every game.

“What’s the best part of being out here? I get to see all my friends again,” Claire Jacobson of New Prague, Minnesota said.

All in all, getting back on the diamond for these girls, is a homerun.

“Thank you for letting us in to play, we are happy to be here,” Jacobson said.

Of the 70 teams, 38 are from Minnesota.